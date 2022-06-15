Irene (Czirr) Dunbar passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Perkins Pavilion in Hastings, Nebraska.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, June 18th, at Good Samaritan Society – Hastings Village, 926 E Street, Hastings, NE from 9 am until noon. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.
Irene Czirr was born June 22, 1936, in Hardy, NE to Walter and Mabel (Bucknell) Czirr. She grew up in Hardy with her two brothers, Alan and Evan. She graduated from Hardy High School.
On April 17, 1955, Irene married Loren Dunbar. This union was blessed with three sons, Jerry, Dale, and Ron. After her husband passed away in September of 1973, she took it upon herself to raise her three sons correctly.
Irene made her decision to join the Tupperware workforce and excelled at this. She won numerous awards and accolades with this company. She retired from Tupperware after 25 years. She then took up daycare until the end of her working days. She spent the remainder of her years at the Good Samaritan Village where she was very active in volunteer work and honored by being named the volunteer of the year twice.
She is survived by her sons, Jerry Dunbar and Ron Dunbar and his wife JoAnn; Jerry’s daughter, Jessica; Ron’s daughters, Melissa, Samantha, Haley, and Riley; Alan’s wife, Pat and son, David; and Evan’s wife, Beverly and daughters, Paula and Genelle.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mabel Czirr; her husband, Loren; her two brothers, Evan and Alan; one son, Dale; and her grandson, Zachary.
“There is a special place in Heaven for the mother of three boys”
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
