Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Isabell M. Anson, 95, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at her home in Grand Island, NE.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 23, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Jim Reynolds officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 22, and one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Isabell’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Isabell was born July 1, 1928, to David and Ruth (Bemis) Longstreet in Erie, PA. She was raised in Erie, PA, where she graduated from Academy High School in 1947.
In 1947, Isabell enrolled and attended St. Paul Bible Institute. After two years of college, she married the love of her life, LeRoy Anson.
LeRoy and Isabell pastored and served numerous Christian and Missionary Alliance churches from 1951-1971.
Isabell and LeRoy raised four children.
Isabell worked in the home and at several jobs. Eventually, Isabell began to work for Back to the Bible Broadcast in Lincoln until she retired in 1992.
Mom loved people. She and LeRoy were prayer warriors for the family and others. Mom loved cross stitch, crocheting, reading, gardening and in later years putting together puzzles.
LeRoy and Isabell moved to Hastings in 2011 to be near their daughter, Donna Horton, and her family.
In 2018, they moved to Sagewood in Grand Island, a lovely and loving Assisted Living facility. They attended and were greatly blessed by the Grand Island Berean Bible Church, Pastor Jim, and its people.
Isabell was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, LeRoy; her parents, David and Ruth Longstreet; parents-in-law, Edward and Bessie Anson; sister-in-law, Gerry; brothers-in-law, Charles and Calvin; son-in-law, Robert Horton; and great-granddaughter, Jordyn Birnie.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, Charlotte McKenzie; four children, Donna Horton, Keith (Darla) Anson, Janice (Bill) Gear, and Craig (Nancy) Anson. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, Michelle Stanley, Michael Anson, Andrew Gear, Nicole Horton, Monica Shaw, Greg Gear, Mark Anson, Curtis Anson, Kristen Birnie, Marshal Anson, and Michaela Jackson. Adding to the fun are 25 great-grandchildren.
