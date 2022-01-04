Clay Center, Nebraska resident Ivan Dean Godtel, 90, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Sutton Community Home in Sutton with his family by his side.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Clay Center Christian Church in Clay Center with Pastor Arick Johanson officiating. Interment will follow at the Clay Center Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., with the family greeting friends from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Clay Center.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com
Dean was born on May 8, 1931, in Clay Center, NE to Ralph and Amanda (Nuss) Godtel. He graduated from Clay Center High School in 1948. Dean entered the service where he served as an MP in Japan during the Korean war. He returned home to help on the family farm and married Nancy Schreiner on May 8, 1958, where the two resided in Clay Center.
Dean was a man of many trades, from farming to trucking. He also loved to work in the garden and do woodworking. He was a member of the Clay Center Christian Church, Lions Club, Historical Society, School Board and the American Legion. Dean was an integral part of the development and success of the Old Trusty Antique and Tractor Show.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Amanda; sister, Doris Shockey; son, Tim; and brother-in-law, Ted Dierberger.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy; sons and spouses, Rick and Stacey; Lonny and Denise; daughter-in-Law, Renee; Grandchildren, Ashley (David); Jerrod; Wyatt; Kyle; Brad; Laci (Ryan); Jessica (David) and Brittany; great-grandchildren, Dominic; Makayla; Kaitlin; Elizabeth and Nathan; sister, Helen Dierberger; brother, Jim (Arlene) Godtel; brother-in-law, Richard Shockey; along with numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
