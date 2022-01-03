Clay Center, Nebraska resident Ivan Dean Godtel, 90, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Sutton Community Home in Sutton.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 7, at the Clay Center Christian Church in Clay Center with Pastor Arick Johanson officiating. Interment will follow at the Clay Center Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, from 1-8 p.m., with the family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m., at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Clay Center.
Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com.
