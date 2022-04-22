Ivan D. Worley, 82, of Grand Island, Nebraska, formerly of Hastings, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Pastor Bev Hieb will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Ivan Dale Worley was born February 4, 1940, at Campbell, Nebraska, to Ralph and May (Churchill) Worley.
He grew up and received his education in Campbell graduating from Campbell High School. He continued his education at the Lincoln School of Business in Lincoln, Nebraska.
He then entered the U.S. Navy. Following his discharge, he returned home to operate a dairy farm.
Ivan married Bonnie Klauz in January 2002 at Hastings, Nebraska. Ivan enjoyed the times he spent with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Worley of Grand Island; children and spouses, Robb and Angela Worley of Hastings, Joan and Randy Crysel of Apollo Beach, FL, Shelly and Todd Holen of Grand Island, Kris and Tim Harris of Grand Island, Jeff and Laurie Ellingson of York, NE and Randy Ellingson of Grand Island.
He was preceded his parents, three brothers and three sisters.
