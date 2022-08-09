J. Michael McLaughlin, 73, died in his home in Sutton, Nebraska, on Monday, August 8, 2022.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Friday, August 12, and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton with Father Doug Daro officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Sutton.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday, August 11, at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home, and 5-7 p.m. Friday, August 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or The Bread Box Food Pantry of Sutton.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.