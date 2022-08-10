J. Michael McLaughlin, 73, died in his home in Sutton, Nebraska, on Monday, August 8, 2022.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Friday, August 12, and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton with Father Doug Daro officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Sutton.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home, and 5-7 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or The Bread Box Food Pantry of Sutton.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Mike was born July 8, 1949, to Lawrence and Judy (Holland) McLaughlin of Clay Center, NE. He graduated from Clay Center High School in 1967.
Mike and his wife of 49 ½ years, Lorraine (Knudtson) McLaughlin, were married on December 22, 1972, at St. Teresa Church in Lincoln, NE. Together, they lived in Geneva, NE, Albuquerque, NM, and Oakland, CA.
Mike graduated from the San Francisco School of Mortuary Science in 1977 before moving back to Nebraska to enter the family business with his father.
In 1985, McLaughlin Funeral Home expanded north with the purchase and operation of Kohler Mortuary. The young family then relocated to Sutton, NE.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; older brother, Martin “Joe” and nephew, Shann McLaughlin, both of Sumner, WA.
Survivors include his wife, Lorraine McLaughlin of Sutton; sons, Mac (Heather Gomes) McLaughlin of Omaha, NE, James (McKenzie) McLaughlin of Adams, NE, Guy (Angela) McLaughlin of Wayne, NE; grandchildren, Julia, Dominic, Blaise, Moses, Monroe, Lillian, and Coraline; sisters, Mary (Ken) Robinson of Albuquerque, NM, and Jane McLaughlin of Albuquerque, NM; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other extended family, and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.