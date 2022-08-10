J. Michael McLaughlin, 73, died in his home in Sutton, Nebraska, on Monday, August 8, 2022.    

Rosary will be 7 p.m. Friday, August 12, and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton with Father Doug Daro officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Sutton.