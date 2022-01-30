J. Rolland Post, 90, of rural Pauline, Nebraska, entered into heavenly rest on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
Funeral services are 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill with Pastor Leah Krotz officiating.
Visitation will be at Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill from 3-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, and 8-11:30 a.m. Tuesday; and at St. Paul Lutheran Church one hour prior to services.
Burial, with military honors by A.L. Shirley Post #176 and the Army National Guard Honors Team, will be in the Blue Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
John Rolland Post was born June 27, 1931, to John H. and Lizzie (Duden) Post at the family farm southwest of Pauline.
He attended District 8 Pauline School through the tenth grade and graduated as class salutatorian from Blue Hill High School in 1949.
He was awarded the University of Nebraska Regents scholarship upon graduation. He studied electrical pre-engineering at Hastings College for one year, then farmed.
He was inducted into the U.S. Army Jan. 3, 1952, and served during the Korean War with the Far East Command, 24th Division, 19th Infantry Regiment. He served as a jeep driver, field telephone line man and prisoner-of-war guard. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant on Dec. 18, 1953.
He resumed farming and married Helen L. Orcutt on June 2, 1957, at the Doniphan Methodist Church. To this union, three daughters were born. In 1963, he and Helen moved to the family farm where they lived out their married life.
During the 1970s, he realized his dream of becoming a licensed private pilot. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill where he served as Sunday school teacher, usher, council member and council president.
He served in public office for 57 years continuously, first as board member of District 8 Pauline School, and then as board member of Little Blue Township.
He was a member of American Legion Post #176 and Webster County VFW Post #5641. In May 2018, failing health necessitated a move from his lifelong home near Pauline to the Blue Hill Care Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother, Bernard; and nieces Linda, Marcia and Joanna.
He is survived by daughters, Karen Green of Lincoln, Carla Post of Pauline, Kelli (Brent) Glann of North Newton, KS; grandchildren Ashlyn Glann, Alexandra Glann, Amber Green, Casey Glann and fiancée Kayla Moore, and Tanner Green; nephews, John (Karen) Post of Ayr, Warren Post of Ayr, and Larry (Tammy) Post of Omaha; and numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.