Jack Dean Place of Campbell, Nebraska, passed away surrounded by his family at his home in Campbell on May 2, 2022.
Jack was born in Campbell to Perry Owen and Minnie (Koch) Place Nov. 2, 1935.
He attended the Bee Hive country school and then Campbell Public School, graduating in 1953.
He worked in various jobs around Campbell until 1955 and then worked in the Climax Molybdenum Mines, Leadville, Colorado, until 1958 when he was inducted into the U.S. Army and served a tour of duty in Korea.
He served three years in the active reserves in the 295th Ordinance Company at Hastings, Nebraska, and was discharged in 1964.
When Jack returned from the mines, he purchased his first farm, and farmed for more than 55 years.
Additionally, he worked with his family at Koch Construction Company as a heavy equipment operator.
In June of 1967, Jack married Janet Bencken. To this union, three children were born.
Jack was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church and served as an elder. He also was a veteran and participated in the Color Guard with the Legion.
In Jack’s own words, “He was kind to animals and the less fortunate — a decent father and loved his family.”
He said his biggest accomplishment was “his children.”
Jack is survived by his three children, Jacqueline Ann May (Edward), Mary L. Place (James Coleman), and Dean Joseph Place; grandchildren, Rachael Ann May (Matthew Harris), Reanne Place May, great-grandchildren Addison May-Harris and Jack May-Harris.
He is also survived by his former wife and friend, Janet Place, and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Place, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and six siblings and spouses: Alfred Place, Delmar Place, Betty (Wallace) Koch, Robert (Sheryl) Place, Hans Place, and an infant sister.
To honor Jack, graveside services with family and friends will be held Saturday, May 7, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mark Diehl officiating at the Presbyterian Cemetery, Campbell with military rites by Willie Fierstein Post #169 and the Army National Guard Honor’s Team.
Per Jack’s wishes, there will be no visitation.
Memorials can be directed to Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com.
Campbell Funeral Home in Campbell is in charge of arrangements.
