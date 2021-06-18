Jack L. Paulus, 84, lifetime resident of Harvard, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Harvard Rest Haven in Harvard. Complete obituary will follow. Murray Wilson Funeral Directing is in charge of the arrangements.
