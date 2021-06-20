Jack L. Paulus, 84, a lifetime resident of Harvard, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at the Harvard Rest Haven on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Jack was born September 13, 1936, in Hastings to Elmer and Helen (Weitzel) Paulus. Jack spent his whole life in Harvard, attending school and graduating from Harvard Public School in 1954.
He played school sports and became a HUGE Huskers and Green Bay Packers fan.
Jack married Margaret (Crandall) Neal on December 21, 1964. They had 2 sons, Lee and Kip. Margaret passed away on May 11, 1975.
Jack was a member of the Army Reserve 295th Ordnance Company from 1959 until 1965.
Jack’s passions in life were farming and taking care of his cows and other animals. He was also passionate about attending all of his son’s sporting events when they were in school.
Jack married Jennie (Gruber Fleener) on July 17, 1987.
Jack is survived by his wife, Jennie; 2 sons, Lee and wife Beth Paulus of Hastings, and Kip and wife Lisa Paulus of Coventry, Rhode Island; and stepson, Tim and wife Cindy Fleener. He is also survived by grandchildren, Jacob Paulus, Jack and Ava Paulus and Jameson Still; stepgrandchildren, Heather DeMaio, Kelly DeMaio, Austin Nacke and Mersaidies Dawn Nacke , Morgan Fleener; and stepgreat-grand child Xavier Nacke.
Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 21 at the Harvard United Church of Christ. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Harvard United Church of Christ in Harvard with Rev. Dave Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Evangelical Cemetery northwest of Harvard.
Memorials may be given to the Harvard United Church of Christ or the Harvard Rest Haven.
Murray Wilson Funeral Directing of Hastings is in charge of arrangements.
