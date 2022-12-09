Harvard, Nebraska, resident Jack P. Morgan, 79, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society – St. John’s, Kearney, NE.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, at Butler Volland Chapel with Pastor Rod Goertzen officiating.
There will be no burial held at this time. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jack was born September 7, 1943, in Booneville, AR, to William C. “Bill” and Amy I. (Cornell) Morgan.
He graduated from Wahoo High School in 1962. Jack served in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1965. Jack married Judy Clancy on February 7, 2009, in Hastings, NE.
Jack managed Whirl a Whip, worked at T-L Irrigation, and was a metal fabricator at Centennial Plastics in the molding division until his retirement in 2009.
He attended the Hampton Countryside Community Bible Church and was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Bob Morgan and Bill Morgan.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Morgan of Harvard; sons and spouse, Patrick Morgan of Hastings, Jeffrey and Francine Morgan of New Bern, NC; daughter and spouse, Jacqueline and Bruce Vap of Hastings; grandchildren, Corey and Taylor Morgan of Kearney, NE, Christopher Morgan of PA, Autumn and Timothy Leidecker of New Bern, NC, Mariah Bates of Hastings, Michael Bates of Hastings, Maleah Bates of Hastings, Robert Hoppes of Sheldon, MO, Cora Hoppes of Sheldon, MO; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Morgan of Cincinnati, OH; half-brothers, Bob Morgan of Booneville, AR, Phillip Morgan of Booneville, AR; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins.
