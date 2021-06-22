Former Campbell, Nebraska resident Jacklyn J. Smith, 86, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at her son’s home in Bellevue, Nebraska.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Westminster United Presbyterian Church, in Campbell with Pastor Mark Diehl officiating. Burial will be at Campbell Presbyterian Cemetery in Campbell. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Westminster United Presbyterian Church or Hillcrest Hospice, Bellevue, Nebraska. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jacklyn was born Nov. 12, 1934, in Campbell, Nebraska to Fredrick L. & Ruby L. (Lindgren) Brunke. She graduated from Campbell High School, received her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Kearney, and attended one year of a Master’s program at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Jacklyn married Ramon G. “Ray” Smith on Dec. 26, 1952, in Smith Center, Kansas; he preceded her in death on April 9, 2007.
Jacklyn served as a State Representative and Community Program Coordinator for the Nebraska Bicentennial Commission as a part of the Nation-Wide Celebration of its 200th Birthday of America. She worked with the Nebraska Bicentennial Office until its closing date in April of 1977. In 1984, she was elected Nebraska State Senator for the 34th District; comprised of Hastings, the rural area, and communities throughout Adams County. She held that office for 7 ½ years before being appointed by the Governor to head the Nebraska State Office On Aging Services. In 1993, she resigned that position to develop and direct a new concept, based on legislation she had sponsored and passed in the Legislature; titled Office of Care Management for the Elderly. She was a member of Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell, as well as many local, State, and Civic organizations.
Jacklyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray; son, R. John Smith; brother, Gary Brunke; and sisters, Jerrylyn Kuhlman and Janice Choquette.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Robb G. Smith of Palmer, Jeff S. (Susan) Smith of Blue Hill, C. Kurt (Susan) Smith of Bellevue, Shona Smith of Hastings; grandchildren, Shane (Jenn) Warren, Logan Smith (Jamie Ellis), Jamie Smith, Justin Smith, Jared Smith, Kurt Smith (Wonhyong Chon), Heather Smith, Shannon Smith, Zachary Smith; great-granddaughter, Brecklynn Warren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob (Elaine) Brunke, Charles (Sharon) Brunke, Julie Brunke; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jolene Sanger, Jayne (Gary) Proskocil, Jacqueline (Chuck) Mason; brother-in-law, Douglas Choquette; numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family, and many friends.
