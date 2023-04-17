Hastings, Nebraska, resident Jacqueline Douglas, 88, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at her home.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Pastor Russ Dudrey officiating.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jacqueline was born July 13, 1934, in Hastings to John and Margaret (Bloom) Kennard. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1952.
Jacqueline married Frank Douglas on November 13, 1966. He preceded her in death on December 21, 2007.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ. Jacqueline loved to decorate for the holidays and spending time with her pets.
Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Frank Douglas.
Survivors include daughter, Cindy Moore; stepchildren, Frank Douglas, Cindy Ybarra Douglas; grandson, James Moore; great-grandsons, Ben Clausen, Tyson Gatto; great-granddaughter, Cora Rae Clausen; and great-great-granddaughter, Tessa Gatto
