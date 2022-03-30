Superior, Nebraska, resident Jacqueline 'Jackie' Wyatt, 82, passed away on March 30, 2022, in Superior.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday with the family present from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.