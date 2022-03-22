Jacquelyn A. Wehrman, 85, of Nelson, Nebraska passed away March 20, 2022 in Superior.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Nelson Community United Church of Christ in Nelson. Visitation will be held from 4 - 8 p.m. on Wednesday with family present from 5 - 7 p.m. at Klawitter-Price Funeral Home in Nelson. Burial will be at Nelson Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Klawitter-Price Funeral Home of Nelson is caring for the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.