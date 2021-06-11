Hastings, Nebraska resident Jacquelyn Robare Carl, 93, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at her home.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. In lieu of flowers, pass on a kindness in Jacquelyn’s name or donate to Start Over Rover or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jacquelyn was born December 9, 1927, in Hastings, NE to Sterling A. and Bessie L. (Murray) Robare. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1946. Jacquelyn attended the Chicago Art Institute for two months before her marriage to Francis G. Carl on October 5, 1946. Jacquelyn and Francis had seven children together before their divorce in 1965. She continued her passion for art her entire life with painting, drawing, and ceramics. She loved classical and big band music, playing cards, jigsaw puzzles, Words With Friends, and especially mastering email, texting, net surfing, and Facebook on her iPad. Her family was a priority, and she remained involved with all of them her entire life.
Jacquelyn was preceded in death by her parents; infant twin sisters, Elizabeth and Millicent Robare; daughter, Cathryn Hultine; son, James Carl; and great-grandson, Isaac Deeter.
Survivors include her children, Jacquelyn Koepke of Hastings, Marlyn Fowler of Checotah, OK, Suzanna (Sam) Owens of Sterling, Cindy Whitenight of Greensburg, PA, Timothy (Cheryl) Carl of Oak Creek, CO; 26 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; 25 great-great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-great-grandchild; sister, Cindy (Wayne) Kissler of Bloomington, IL; sisters-in-law, Lucille Hoffman of Lincoln and Rosie (Art) Navarez of Garden Grove, CA; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
