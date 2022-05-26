Jacquelyn Dee Krogh (Jacky, Cracks) passed away on April 8, 2022, with her son and sister at her side in her home in Staten Island, New York.
Jacky passed away after an 18-year battle with metastastic breast cancer.
Jacky was born to John and Joan Krogh on August 1, 1967, in Deshler, Nebraska. She was raised on her family’s farm in Ruskin, Nebraska, where she attended Ruskin Public School until junior high school, then transferred to Davenport Community School in Davenport, Nebraska.
After graduating from Davenport Community School in 1985, during the summer before she continued her academic career, she was selected as Miss Thayer County leading her to be a contestant in the Miss Nebraska pageant.
She continued her studies at Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska, where she played clarinet in the marching band.
She went on to Tulane University in New Orleans to continue her studies in human genetics, and then to Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, New York, to achieve her master of science in genetic counseling, graduating in 1993.
While at Sarah Lawrence, Jacky found her love for New York City.
There, she met her ex-husband Gustavo Schmidt, an artist and musician from Chile, and gave birth to her only child, Steen Schmidt, in 1996.
She was very devoted to her son, Steen, with starting him with guitar lessons, to helping him get accepted into LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts, to traveling to different countries with him, and to going to all his gigs with his bands while he was growing up.
Jacky was also very active in her community. She was founder and board member of the Kayak Staten Island Activity Committee and board member of the Alice Austen House Museum.
Jacky also fostered many dogs, which she loved, and through which she adopted her last dog, Kizzy Lou.
Her career as a genetic counselor was at Richmond University Medical Center, at George A. Jervis Clinic/Institute for Basic Research (IBR), where she was senior genetic counselor and researcher, and at many others.
During her career, she was a guest speaker at many genetic conferences throughout the United States, including being a genetic specialist on an episode of the "Montel Williams Show."
Jacky is survived by her son, Steen, a student at City College of New York studying music theory; her father John, and stepmother, Dorothy; her sister, Julie, a veterinarian in Kansas City; her sister, Jennie and brother-in-law Jeff, on the original farm in Ruskin, Nebraska; their sons, Cameron, his wife Amber, and children Levi, Max, and Emma, Turner, his wife Abbey, and their children, Oliver, and Ellinor, Jens, his wife Courtney, and their children, Judd, Finley, and Ivy; and her sister Janet and significant other Gene.
Her memorial service will be at the Alice Austen House Museum on Staten Island, New York, at 2:30 p.m. on May 28.
There will also be a small service later in the year, in her hometown of Ruskin, Nebraska, at the Spring Creek Cemetery.
If you would like to make a donation in Jacky’s name, you can donate to the Alice Austen House Museum on Staten Island, the Gowanus Dredgers Canoe Club Boathouse, or to your local Humane Society. Flower donations for her memorial are also welcome.
