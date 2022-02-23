James “Jim” Charles Tripe of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away on February 13, 2022, in Grand Junction. He was 73.
Jim was born on May 3, 1948, in Hays, Kansas, to Leland “Pete” and Clela (Stearns) Tripe. He spent his childhood in Orleans, Nebraska, with his three brothers and a tight group of friends. He graduated from Orleans High School in 1966 and attended Kearney State College (now the University of Nebraska at Kearney) where he met his first wife, Dixie Homan, who he married in Hawaii in 1970.
Before completing his studies, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and served from 1969 to 1971 in the 25th Infantry Division, also known as the “Electric Strawberry.” Upon leaving the Army, he enrolled at the University of Missouri in Columbia, and graduated in 1974 with a bachelor’s degree in forestry.
Jim later became the Parks and Recreation Superintendent in Hastings, Nebraska, where he served for many years and raised his family. He avidly supported his children in all of their pursuits whether on the football field, wrestling mats, theatre stage, or wherever they were focused.
On December 18, 1999, Jim married his wife, Joanne, in Meeker, Colorado. They later moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, where they have lived for the past four years. In his free time, Jim enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, and was a prolific gardener. But most of all, he loved spending time with family.
Jim is survived by his wife, Joanne; children from his previous marriage: daughter, Amy (Andy) Quick of Cody, Wyoming, sons, Nick Tripe of Hastings, Nebraska, and Chris (Kristin) Tripe of Edgar, Nebraska; brothers, Philip Tripe of Kearney, Nebraska, and Ron Tripe of California; and 12 much-loved grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jerome “Jerry” Tripe.
Services are being planned for a later date. Please visit www.martinmortuary.com to sign up for notifications for updated service information, and also to leave your memories and condolences for the Tripe family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jim’s personal page on the American Heart Association & American Stroke Association’s Tribute Program website. The direct link is https://www2.heart.org/site/TR/FunRaiser/General?px=23340890&pg=personal&fr_id=3930.
