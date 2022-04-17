James D. Hellwege, 65 of Grand Island, Nebraska, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at CHI Health-St. Francis.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings. Reverend Paul Dunbar will officiate.
Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Grand Island Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and United Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to either Faith Lutheran Church, Parkinson's Foundation or donor’s choice.
Jim was born February 2, 1957, in Grand Island to Roger and Judy (Holechek) Hellwege. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High with the class of 1975.
Jim served in the Nebraska Army National Guard for 2 ½ years before joining the U.S. Army. He served in Seoul, South Korea, for 1 year, Fort Carson, CO, for a year and Ludwigsburg, Germany, for 1 ½ years. He was honorably discharged in 1983.
On August 27, 1988, he was united in marriage to Dolores Borchers. They made their home in Grand Island.
Jim was employed by Central Nebraska Disposal 1983-1988, Woodwards Disposal 1988-1994, Country General 1994-2001 and Walmart North from 2002 to December 27, 2017.
Some of Jim’s enjoyments included NASCAR (Jeff Gordon), Husker fan, collecting Budweiser items, collecting belt buckles and going to car shows.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Dolores; his mother, Judy Hellwege of Grand Island; sister, Karen Strawder of Wichita, KS; brother-in-law, Bob Borchers of Hansen; nieces, Stacie (Tom) Bitsky and their children Jadyn, Sophie and Brooklyn Steele and Crystal (Terril) Albright and their children, Blaike and Makenna Unruh and Payton Albright; his four-legged companion, Doodles.
He is preceded in death by his father.
