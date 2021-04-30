Fairfield, Nebraska, resident James “Jim” D. Engel, 81, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at College View Assisted Living and Memory Support in Hastings.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil with Pastor Patti Byrne officiating. Burial will be at Glenvil Cemetery in Glenvil following the service. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 3, at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Jim was born August 13, 1939, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Jesse and Evelyn (Saathoff) Engel. Due to his father’s passing, Evelyn remarried to Elden Fitzke.
Jim attended Fairfield High School and graduated in 1957. After high school, he attended Lincoln School of Commerce graduating with his Associates in Business. Jim married Shari Knox on August 22, 1957, in San Jose, CA.
He worked for Fairfield State Bank and began as a teller, but quickly worked his way up and eventually became president.
Jim parted ways with the bank in 1978 and began his own insurance agency and tax preparation business. About the same time, he and his brother started a farming operation, as well.
Jim loved spending summers at Harlan lake at their trailer, and never missed the grandkids’ sporting or school events. He also enjoyed auctions and collecting John Deere tractors.
James was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather; and brother, Steve Engel.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, James II “Jim” and Sue Engel of Fairfield, Dale and Val Engel of Hastings, Mike Engel and Tammy Leptich-Engel of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Katie and Ben Bramble, Zach Engel, Amber and Jim Coffey, Andy and Alli Engel, Adam and Kari Engel, Jake Leptich; great-grandchildren, Grady Bramble, Alma Bramble, Delilah Bramble, Thayer Bramble, Genevieve Bramble, Morgan Coffey, Jackson Coffey, Ansley Coffey, Samuel Coffey, Parker Engel, Rhett Engel; sister, Judy Foote of Casper, WY; sisters and brother-in-law, Rita Engel, Delores Schliep, Karen Knox, Gene Knox; aunt, Wanda Hinrichs; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other family members.
