Hastings, Nebraska resident James D. “Jim” Hahne, 83, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at CHI Health – St. Francis, Grand Island, NE.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

Tags