Hastings, Nebraska, resident James D. “Jim” Hahne, 83, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at CHI Health – St. Francis in Grand Island, NE.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday with family present at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to Melon Roasters Car Club Public Service Fund. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jim was born September 22, 1939, in Hastings to Dale and Dorothy (Deane) Hahne. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1957 and Central Community College in 1972.
Jim served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1960.
Jim married Lois Matzen on April 15, 1961, at St. Edward United Presbyterian Church in St. Edward, NE. She preceded him in death on April 17, 2019.
Jim worked as a dispatcher for Nebraska Public Power District until his retirement in 2002. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Eagles, and the Hastings Melon Roasters Vintage Car Club.
Upon retirement, Jim loved time spent with friends and family, and traveling. Jim and Lois spent nearly 365 days cruising the ocean, experiencing many ports of call.
He was a lifelong motorcycle rider and Harley enthusiast. His pride and joy was his totally restored 1955 Bel Air show car.
Whether he was cruising the open ocean or the open road, he lived life to the fullest.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois Hahne; son, Michael Dean Hahne; and brother, Rod.
Survivors include his children, Steve (Cherie) Hahne of Mission, KS, Kim Hahne (Mike) of Omaha, NE, Jeff (Kristine) Hahne of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Zach, Andi, Jamie, Aaron, Abbey, Louis, Norah; great-grandchildren, Madison, Lily, Jaxon, Jayce, Aria.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.