Hastings, Nebraska resident James E. “Jim” Finley, 67, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 28, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Father Mark Maresh officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jim was born May 19, 1955, in Ord, NE to James W. Finley and Elva (Papiernik) Finley Shonka. He graduated from Ord High School in 1973 and received his Associate's Degree from Central Community College. Jim worked at Flowserve Manufacturing for many years. He collected Schwinn bicycles and Hotwheels and loved old cars. He owned a ’57 Chevy inherited from his grandparents. Jim loved Hondas, especially riding his Honda motorcycle.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, James; infant son, Joseph Finley; brother, Steve Finley; and stepfather, Martin Shonka.
Survivors include his children & spouse Rhiannon Sanford, Jef & Krista Finley; grandchildren Jacob Sanford, Alex Sanford, Jack Finley, Marcus Finley; mom Elva “Jean” Shonka; sisters Linda & Mike Follmer, Christine & Kurt Bogus; special friend Amy Matlock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.