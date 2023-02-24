Hastings, Nebraska resident James E. “Jim” Finley, 67, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.

Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 28, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Father Mark Maresh officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.