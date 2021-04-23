Hastings, Nebraska resident James E. “Jim” “Gus” Gustafson, 91, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his home.
Jim “Gus” was born September 26, 1929, in Casper, WY to Axel & Helen (Springer) Gustafson. They moved to Gothenburg, NE during his grade school years. He was proud to be on the 1945 state championship high school football team. Jim graduated from Gothenburg High School in 1948.
In October of 1948, Jim joined the Air Force and served during the Korean War as an airplane mechanic. He was an instructor for airplane mechanics at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas during his last year of service. He joined a traveling men’s singing group called “The Barbershoppers” during that last year also.
Jim moved to Omaha in 1952 where he worked at Safeway as a meat cutter. Following this, he moved to Chicago in 1954 with his best friend, Tom Loutzenheiser, to work at Alton Box Board.
His final move was to Hastings in 1956 to work at Great Plains Packaging. He was there when the company began. He initially worked as a dye maker then ran the corrugated department for 20 years. Following this, he worked in their office in layout design and estimating until he retired in 1996.
On January 20, 1962, he married Arlene Olderog. From this union, they had three children.
Jim grew up in the Presbyterian Church and was baptized on March 2, 1952. He became a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings in 1962 where he served on the church council for a number of years and on the property and building committees. He played a part in the planning of the new addition. He enjoyed singing in the Chancel Choir. He was a Mason and a member of Hastings Lodge No. 50. Jim also enjoyed his aviation magazines, books, and shows. He loved spending time with his four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren later in life. He had a tender heart.
James was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Arlene Gustafson; an infant sister; brother, Robert Gustafson; sister-in-law, Dorothy Gustafson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roland & Dona Olderog; and baby daughter born into Jesus’s arms.
Survivors include his children & spouses, Annette & Brad McWhirter, David Gustafson, Tony Gustafson; grandchildren & spouses, Ashley & Matthew Dornhoff, Brittany & Keith Faimon, Chad & Kayla McWhirter, Colton McWhirter; great-grandchildren, Brayden Dornhoff, Brekkan Dornhoff, Adelynn McWhirter, Bennett Faimon, Blake Dornhoff, Atley Faimon, Ava McWhirter.
