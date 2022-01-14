Hastings, Nebraska resident James E. “Jim” Stutesman, 79, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 18, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to Alzheimer’s Association or Diabetes Association. The service will be live-streamed on St. Michael’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is https://www.facebook.com/STMHastings/; the link will not be live until five minutes before service time. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jim was born September 17, 1942, in Guide Rock, NE to Frank J. & Marcelene (Champoux) Stutesman. He graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1961 and the Law Enforcement Training Center. Jim married Kathy Arent on January 7, 1967, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings. He served in the National Guard and U.S. Army from February 28, 1964 to August 17, 1972.
Jim was employed as a Deputy Sheriff for Adams County, retiring in 1998. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Jim was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Nebraska Bowhunters Association, Nebraska Traditional Bowhunters, and North America Hunting Club. He was a traditional life member of Compton Bowhunters, beneficiary life member of NRA, and a member of the Professional Bowhunters Society.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Judy Stutesman; and aunts, Maxine Champoux, Velma Albin, and Dolores Pavelka.
Survivors include his wife Kathy Stutesman of Hastings; daughter, Shelly L. Heuertz of Hastings; son & daughter-in-law, Bob & Amy Stutesman of Hastings; grandchildren, Colby M. Heuertz of Grand Island, Austin M. Heuertz of Hastings, Isaac R. Stutesman of Hastings, Dominic N. Stutesman of Hastings; brothers & sisters-in-law, Gary L. Stutesman of Roseland, Steve J. & Linda Stutesman of Hastings, Scott A. & Joan Stutesman; sister-in-law & spouse, Sue & John Landers of Tecumseh, KS; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
