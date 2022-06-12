James Edgar Lambert, the son of Robert and Alice (Hoisington) Lambert, Sr., was born in Denver, Colorado on June 2, 1939 and passed away in Hastings, Nebraska on June 5, 2022, at the age of 83.
James grew up in Denver, Colorado until the family moved to North Star, Genoa and then Aurora in 1951. He graduated from Aurora High School. He was a self-taught mechanic. James served in the U.S. Army as a mechanic from November 27, 1961 to November 25, 1964, when he was honorably discharged.
James was briefly married to Carolyn Sheffield. James worked in Aurora at the News Register before moving to Hastings to work at the Hastings Tribune and later on a manufacturing company. He retired at 62 and in 2019 moved to the Kensington in Hastings.
James loved to ride his motorcycle and being a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two half-brothers, Jerald and Neil Lambert, three nephews, a great-nephew and two great-nieces.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Darlene Brewer of Aurora; 3 brothers, Robert Lambert of Ponderosa, New Mexico, Harry Lambert of Loomis, California and Thomas Lambert of Giltner and several nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
