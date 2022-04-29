Hastings, Nebraska, resident James E. Wray Jr., 74, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett officiating. There will be no burial at this time.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, and one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to James’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
