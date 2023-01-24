James G. Moeglein, OSC. Crosier Jim Moeglein died at age 80 from the effects of brain cancer on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Mille Lacs Health System, Onamia, MN.
He was born to Charles and Agnes (Dullinger) Moeglein on January 5, 1943, in Little Falls, MN.
He attended Crosier Seminary and entered the Crosier novitiate in Hastings, NE, in 1963 and professed his Solemn Vows on August 28, 1967, in Fort Wayne, IN, where he was also ordained a Crosier priest on May 31, 1970.
Jim served predominantly in teaching at Crosier Seminary in Onamia and as Prior both there and in Hastings.
Our confrere was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Kay Gohmann, his sister-in-law Lois Moeglein, and nephews Brian and Scott. He is survived by his brother Tom of Ogden, Utah, his sister Mary Duke (Griff) of Big Lake, and his Crosier confreres.
A funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, January 27th, at 11:30 AM at the Priory church of the Holy Cross in Onamia. Visiting will be one hour before the funeral and at a luncheon following burial in the Priory cemetery.
Memorials preferred to the Crosier Fathers and Brothers, Box 500, Onamia, MN, 56359.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.