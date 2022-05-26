Former Ayr, Nebraska resident James ‘Jim’ Fricke, son of Alfred and Wilma Fricke, passed away May 21, 2022 in Citrus Heights, CA.
He was born 11 January, 1933. He graduated from Hastings High School and served in the Air Force during the Korean War for four years. He was in the tire business for many years.
His first marriage to Bobby Crocket ended in divorce. He married Twila Thompson on June 6, 1978.
He will be cremated and buried at East Lawn Cemetery in Sacrament, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first and second wife; daughter, Jamie Alerez; and brother William.
Left to mourn his passing are his son Vincent (Betty); brother Merwin (Cathy); grandchildren, Jamie and Jimmie Alires, Trisha Fricke and many nieces and nephews.
