Sutton, Nebraska resident James "Jim" LeRoy Mohnike, 71, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, NE, after a long battle with cancer.
A Celebration of life will be held at the Sutton Legion in Sutton, NE: 103 E Forrest St, Sutton, NE 68979 on Friday, August 18, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The family asks that you join us during that time to celebrate Jim’s life. In honoring his wishes cremation has taken place and there will not be a visitation or viewing.
