James “Jim” Q. Williams, 45, of Grand Island, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island.
Memorials services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Paul Dunbar will officiate.
All Faiths Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
