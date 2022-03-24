James “Jim” R. Bjorklund, 86, of Lincoln, formerly of Minden, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Knolls Senior Living in Lincoln. Graveside services with military honors will be held at a later date at the Minden Cemetery. Details regarding those services will be in later publications. Memorials in Jim’s honor are kindly suggested to the Oliver Bjorklund Memorial Ballpark in Minden in care of Post #94 Legion Baseball, P.O. Box 216, Minden, NE 68959. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.
James Robert Bjorklund was born on January 29, 1936 in Minden to Oliver and Melvina (Cope) Bjorklund. He grew up in Minden and graduated from Minden High School. One week after his graduation, he volunteered for the draft and was inducted into the U.S. Army where he served his country in Japan as a radar operator from 1954 until being honorably discharged in 1956. He was then recruited to play basketball for the U.S. Air Force. Jim furthered his education with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln in 1960 and then a master’s degree from the University of South Dakota in 1978.
On April 19, 1956, he was united in marriage to Marsha F. Favinger in Minden and to this union, two children were born: Cheri Lee and Jay Robert. The family made their home in Minden, Hastings, South Dakota and Texas. Jim was a mechanical engineer for the Lone Star Gas Company for many years.
Jim was an avid fan of sports, especially golf, and football. He was also very active in business development and instrumental in many activities with the Sioux Falls Jaycees where he served as president, the Sioux Falls Economical Development Foundation – where he orchestrated the creation of the River Walk in 1972; the Dallas Chamber of Commerce – earning two lifetime membership awards, and the Garland Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
Those left to honor his life include his wife of 65 years, Marsha Bjorklund of Lincoln; daughter, Cheri Lee Macartney; son, Jay Robert Bjorklund; grandson, Peter Clayton Macartney; sister-in-law, Mardell Bailey; brother-in-law, Marlin George Beck; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna Beck; and brother-in-law, Marvin Bailey.
Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.
