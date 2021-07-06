Clay Center, Nebraska resident James L. Swanson, 76, submitted a final flight plan and soared skyward, departing this life on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Harvard Rest Haven in Harvard.
Jim’s wish was to be cremated and services will be conducted at a later date.
He was born in Torrance, California, to Lois and Russell Swanson. Growing up in Clay Center, he was surrounded by many lifelong friends and loving relatives. Jim attended school in Clay Center. Upon graduating from the University of Nebraska in 1968, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After his military service, Jim was employed as a private pilot.
Jim is survived by his wife, Linda; their son, Andrew; a brother, Robert (Diana) Swanson; and a sister, Barbara (Tom) Boeka; nieces, Autumn, Molly, Ann, and Hillary; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
James was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
