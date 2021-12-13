James “Larry” Schutte, 81, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away on December 10, 2021, at home with loved ones at his side. Services will be held Wednesday, December 15, at 11 a.m. at Apfel Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Parkview Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to The Cancer Center.
Larry was born on March 2, 1940, to Otto Sr. and Dorothy (Arterburn) Schutte. Larry was the oldest of eleven children. Larry attended Catholic Schools until he enlisted in the Army. Larry served as a border patrol between East and West Germany. In 1961, Larry married Shirley Anderson. To this union they had one child, a daughter Sheryl. Later they divorced, but years later became friends again and helped each other out when needed.
Larry worked at Equity Grain Bin for 25 years, then worked at Eagles Plastic until he retired. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling in his earlier years. Larry loved football, college or professional, but never missed a Nebraska game.
Larry would say the most important thing in his life was family especially his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Sheryl (Jerry) Timko; grandchildren, Travis Phelps, Derek Phelps and partner Shanna Schnase, Kayla (Josh) Kapustka and Michaela Timko; great grandchildren, Tavin and Breanna Partridge, Teyler Phelps, Jackson Phelps, Jerzie Kapustka, Ashton Kaputska, Owen Phelps, Rylan Kapustka, Kaleb Kapustka, Ryker Kapustka, Kaylynn Timko, Khaleesi Timko, and Sailor Timko; great-great grandchildren, Isabella Timko and Carter Brewer; siblings, Alvin and Linda Schutte, Danny and Linda Sadd, Richard Schutte, Patricia Haskins, Calvin and Carmen Schutte; and brother-in-laws, Ron Dickerson and Robert Coleman.
Larry had a close and loving relationship with Jackie Johnson, Anthony Booth, and Jordan Lantz.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Otto Sr. and Dorothy (Arterburn) Schutte; sisters, Daisy Dickenson, Shirley Coleman, and Susie Condry; brothers, Vincent Schutte and Otto Jr. Schutte; and brother-in-law, Perry Condry.
