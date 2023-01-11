Hastings, Nebraska resident James M. Lee, 86, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.

Per Jim’s wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services. Private family interment will take place at the McCook Cemetery, McCook, NE. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.