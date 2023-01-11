Hastings, Nebraska resident James M. Lee, 86, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Per Jim’s wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services. Private family interment will take place at the McCook Cemetery, McCook, NE. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jim was born June 30, 1936, in McCook, NE, and was the only child of Ardith Ross Lee and Maurice Lee. He graduated from McCook High School and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he received a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 1958. Jim met his wife Erma at a church function in Lincoln and the couple married in September 1962.
Jim’s work history includes being a distribution manager for Wisconsin Electric Power and Rescue, Nebraska Public Power in Columbus as a Transmission Planning Engineer, Moon Lake Electric in Vernal, UT, and lastly South Jourdan, UT. The Lees retired to McCook, NE moving to Regency Retirement Residence in Hastings in April 2006.
Throughout his life and in retirement, Jim enjoyed bicycling and traveled thousands of miles through Nebraska and Canada, cycling and camping along the way.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Erma and children, Melanie and Eason.
Survivors include his sister-in-law Rosalie (Allen) Brandt; nieces Nobalee Nelson, Jeannie Pelotte, Brenda (Justin) Gimbel; brother-in-law Ernest (Sheila) Adams; nephews Richard Adams, Kevin Adams, Jason Adams.
