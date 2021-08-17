James M. Osborne, 80, of Wichita, Kansas passed away peacefully August 14, 2021 at Wichita Presbyterian Manor.
Jim was born in Lincoln, Nebraska March 31, 1941 to Merrill and Hellen (Wasson) Osborne. He was a 1959 graduate of Lincoln High and a graduate of University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Perdue University. He served in the U.S. Army 1963-1967.
Jim was married to Karen (Hennings) Osborne February 1, 1964, until her death in 2015. They were blessed with two daughters and five grandchildren. Jim worked in the sorghum seed research industry for 40 plus years until his final retirement in 2014. Most of those years were with NC Plus Hybrids in Hastings.
Jim and Karen enjoyed traveling all across the country, and to Puerto Rico. They also enjoyed cheering on the Nebraska Huskers football team both at home, on TV, and traveling to many games. After growing up on a farm, Jim enjoyed raising and showing appaloosa horses with the family.
Jim is survived by daughters and son-in-laws, Rhonda (Jerred) Haydock of Harper, KS, Shari (Alan) Romsdal of Spring Hill, TN; grandchildren, Kadie, Kamon, and Kenzie Haydock and Nathan and Nicholas Romsdal; sister, Linda Osborne of Lawrence, KS; sister-in-law, Jean Hennings of Lincoln; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Osborne; parents, Merrill and Helen Osborne; step-brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Betty.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 20 from 6-8 p.m., and funeral will be on Saturday, August 21 both at the Wulf-Ast Mortuary chapel in Garden Plain, KS. Burial to follow. Memorials can be made to the James M Osborne Memorial. Please donate to memorial in lieu of flowers. They will be donated to the Harry Hynes Hospice and Sedgewick County Zoo. The zoo was one of his favorite places to visit.
