James Mousel left for heaven on April 21, 2021, at Kearney, Nebraska. He was the husband of Nikki Mousel. They shared 60 years of marriage together.
Born in Hastings, Nebraska, in 1941, James was a son to Anthony and Mary Alice Mousel. He graduated from Juniata High School and attended college in Kearney. He met and married his college sweetheart in 1961. Active in college intramural sports, he had a passion and love for sports all through his life and was an avid Lopers fan.
His love and passion were ranching. In 1962, in the Sandhills of Nebraska, heaven on earth, he lived his dreams and raised his family. In the late 1980s, he moved to Kearney and hauled cattle for Speedway, earning several safe driving awards for millions of miles and eventually leading him to teaching CDL classes at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
James attended Cornerstone Berean Church and was active within men’s Bible groups.
He will be remembered for telling a good story, something funny, a timely joke. He had a great sense of humor. When dining out, he enjoyed buying refreshments for the people who serve our country.
James is survived by his wife, Nikki; son, Jim; daughter, Madison; grandchildren, LT. Commander Todd (Brandy) Mousel, Stephanie (Caleb) Cepal, Kelly (Isaiah) Curtis; great-grandchildren, Chase and Christian Mousel, Halli and Archer Curtis; sisters-in-law, Judy Wiese, Susie (Richard) Mousel; sister, Judy (Larry) Hammer and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Kearney area animal shelter or the church of your choice. Leave online messages at NebraskaCremation.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.