Former Hastings, Nebraska resident James P. “Jim” Nemetz, 78, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at his home in Omaha.
Rosary will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings. Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Christopher Kubat officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery. Book signing will be 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22nd, 1 – 4 p.m. Monday, May 24th, and 1 – 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 25th at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to St. Cecilia Catholic Church or Hastings Catholic Schools Foundation. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh, the link will not be live until five minutes before service time.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the book signing and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jim was born in Lincoln and lived his early life in Blair. Jim's parents were Dewey and Priscilla (Colfer) Nemetz. He received his Bachelor's degree from Dana College in 1964. Jim taught History for 48 years the majority of those years with the Hastings Catholic Schools. On June 20, 1986, he married Maureen Petito and together they raised three children; Chris (Sara) Nemetz of Kearney; Betsy (Matt) Miller of Vancouver, WA: Meghan Nemetz of Concord, CA. Jim had two wonderful grandsons, Payton and Cooper Miller. Jim also leaves behind a sister, Kathy of Omaha, and a brother-in-law, Fred of Omaha.
Jim was a lifelong “Bluehawk”. As well as teaching he was Athletic Director for many years. You would see him at most athletic events cheering on and offering encouragement to the athletes. You would also see him at band and choral concerts and musicals. His presence was appreciated by all the students. Jim was the girls' basketball coach and won three state championships with undefeated seasons. He sponsored the Close-Up program for 15 years giving students a close up look at our government in Washington D.C. Memorial Day weekend you would find Jim running the TAC track meet in Hastings. Retiring in 2008, Jim enjoyed reading, golf, playing pitch, and jigsaw puzzles.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, John M. Nemetz.
