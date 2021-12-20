James Patrick Walsh of Richmond Heights, Missouri, died peacefully on December 10, 2021.
He was born in Hastings, Nebraska, September 1947. Memories of his kindness, wit, intellect, and poetic spirit will be cherished by beloved spouse, Trina Sollars Walsh; sons, Gabriel Matthew Walsh (Berlin, Germany) and Noah Walsh (Rochester, NY); stepson, Alex (Maria Russell) Sollars (Portland, OR); sisters, Kathleen Walsh and Peg (Stu) Mohlman; brother John (Linda) Walsh; three grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sister, Betty Riley and parents, William and Mary Agnes (Kieffe) Walsh of Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.