James Patrick Walsh of Richmond Heights, Missouri died peacefully on December 10, 2021.
He was born in Hastings, Nebraska, September 1947. Memories of his kindness, wit, intellect, and poetic spirit will be cherished by beloved spouse Trina Sollars Walsh; sons Gabriel Matthew Walsh (Berlin, Germany) and Noah Walsh (Rochester, NY); stepson Alex (Maria Russell) Sollars (Portland, OR); sisters Kathleen Walsh and Peg (Stu) Mohlman; brother John (Linda) Walsh; three grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sister Betty Riley and parents William and Mary Agnes (Kieffe) Walsh of Hastings.
There will be no services. Memorials may be made to St. Louis Public Radio stlpr.org.
