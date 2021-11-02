James 'Pete' Keifer, 54, of Guide Rock, Nebraska passed away on October 28, 2021 in Guide Rock.
Pete was born on March 29, 1967 in Superior to Robert and Jean (Campbell) Keifer. Pete was serving as a Nuckolls County Commissioner.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; sister, Sue Epp; brother, Michael and infant brother Donald; father-in-law, Dale Uhrmacher.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanie of Guide Rock; son, Todd of Guide Rock; mother, Jean Keifer of Guide Rock; sister, Linda (Cliff) DeLong of Rapid City, SD; mother-in-law, Sally Uhrmacher of Nelson; brothers-in-law, Gary (Dianna) Epp of Hickman and Aaron Uhrmacher of Nelson; sisters-in-law, Jennie (Jeff) Schultz of Ruskin, Kathy (Mark) Dunn of Shawnee, KS and Christy (Richard) Sole of Trenton, MO; nephews, Tom DeLong, Jacob Schultz, and Maverick Sole; nieces, Rylee Epp, Keely Epp, Joanie Schultz, Molly Dunn, Kylie Dunn, Megan Sole and Mallory Sole; numerous cousins and friends.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior with Pastor Brian Faust and Pastor Lance Clay officiating. Visitation will be held Friday from 4 - 8 p.m. with family present from 4 - 6 to greet friends at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
