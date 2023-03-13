James Ray Fangmeier, 68, of Hebron, Nebraska passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023 in Omaha.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Hebron. Burial will be at Hebron City Cemetery in Hebron.
Price Funeral Home of Hebron is caring for the family.
