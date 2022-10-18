Hastings, Nebraska, resident James R. “Jim” Campbell Sr., 90, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at The Kensington in Hastings.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 22, at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings with Pastor Matt Sass officiating.
Military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will follow after the service at the church. There will be no burial at this time.
Memorials may be given to Hastings Military Honor Guard or First United Methodist Church.
The service will be live-streamed on Evangelical Free Church’s website. To view the service, go to this link https://youtu.be/MR7EKF4FQpg. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jim was born July 12, 1932, in Webster County, MO, to Orie K. and Nelva (Hargus) Campbell. He graduated from Inavale High School in 1952.
Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He married Dorcas Goldbeck on November 25, 1955, in Hastings.
Jim worked as a welder and truck driver, working for Hansen Builders, Picks Pack Haulers, and Kully Pipe & Steel.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and Meals On Wheels. Jim co-founded Boy Scout Troop #222.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Lawrence Hansen; stepmother, Anne Campbell; brother, Kenneth Campbell; and brother-in-law, Rick Johnson
Survivors include his wife, Dorcas Campbell of Hastings; children and spouses, Larry and Linda Campbell of Greeley, CO, Jim Jr. and Beth Campbell of Evans, CO, Deb and Jay Reiners of Juniata, NE; grandchildren and spouses, Cyndi and Alex Carton, Melissa Moseman and significant other, John Scheopner, Laura and Cameron Meusch, John Campbell, Chris Campbell, Michael Jones, Meagan and Travis Nyhoff, James Jones, Elisha Reiners, Jonathon Reiners; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Jo Johnson of Sutton, NE; sister-in-law, Shirley Campbell of Hastings; and numerous nieces and nephews.
