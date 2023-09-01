Lifelong Hastings, Nebraska resident James R. “Jim” Hoffman, 91, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at The Kensington, Hastings, NE.

Memorial Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, September 8, at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings with Rev. Damen Jensen-Heitmann officiating. Following the church service, burial with military rites by the Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.