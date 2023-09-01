Lifelong Hastings, Nebraska resident James R. “Jim” Hoffman, 91, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at The Kensington, Hastings, NE.
Memorial Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, September 8, at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings with Rev. Damen Jensen-Heitmann officiating. Following the church service, burial with military rites by the Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Memorials may be given to The Kensington Senior Living Care. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jim was born November 19, 1931, in Hastings, NE. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1949.
Jim served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Norma Curtis on June 8, 1958. Together they raised three children; Larry, Bruce, and Mary.
Jim was with the Hastings Fire Department for 40 years before retiring in 1991. He was a Master Mason and also a member of the Scottish Rite. He developed many skills including locksmithing.
Jim was a founding member of the Nebraska Locksmith Association, and worked at Grace’s Bike and Key Shop before venturing out and starting his own business, J&B Mobile Lock Service.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Hoffman.
Surviving family includes Jim and Norma’s three children and their families.
