James Richardson, 69, of Guide Rock, Nebraska, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services are 11 a.m. Friday, January 20, at the Guide Rock Gymnasium with Jeff Ord officiating.
Book signing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud, NE.
A memorial fund has been established by the family for later designation.
