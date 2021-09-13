James Sherwood, 65, of Big Pine Key, Florida died Saturday, September 4, 2021 at his home in Florida.
Services will be Wednesday, 10:30 am, September 15, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Red Cloud with the Rev. Dale Thiele officiating. Interment will be at the Red Cloud Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday, 9:00 am - 7:00 pm at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud and Wednesday, 8:00 am to service time at the church.
