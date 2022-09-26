Harvard, Nebraska resident Jane A. Lockling, 59, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln, NE.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Clay Center Christian Church in Clay Center, NE with Pastor Arick Johanson officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery near Trumbull, NE. Visitation with the family present will be Friday, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., at the Clay Center Christian Church in Clay Center, NE.
