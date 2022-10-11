Hastings, Nebraska resident Jane Rae Esch, 84, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Sutton Community Home, Sutton, NE.
Graveside service and burial will be held for family, at Blue Valley Cemetery, Ayr. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jane was born March 10, 1938, in Hastings, NE to Francis and Gertrude (Burroughs) Dickerson. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1956. Jane married William “Bill” Esch on November 1, 1958. To this marriage, there were three sons. They later divorced.
Jane worked as a care aide. She was a member of a bowling league in Hastings for many years. Jane enjoyed spending time with family & friends. She was passionate about sports, especially when her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were involved, and loved watching Nebraska Football and Volleyball. Jane was well known for her sense of humor and spunkiness.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents; son, James; sisters, Dorothy McKie, Mary Clark, and Bobbie Scheidies; and brothers, Earl Dickerson, Richard Dickerson, and Duke Dickerson.
Survivors include her sons & spouses, Mike & Sarah Esch, Chris & Gretchen Esch; grandchildren & spouses, Nicholas & Rachel Esch, Ryan Esch & Jennifer Peshek (fiancé), Aaron & Weily Esch, Samantha & Ryan Weber, Jameson & Maggie Esch, Austin Esch & Emma Grenfell (fiancé), Regan Esch & Eric Wademan (fiancé), Jake Esch, Jenna Esch; great-grandchildren, Jonah Esch, Allie Esch, Isaiah Esch, Braylon Esch, Emerie Arocho, Iverson Esch, Hayden Weber, Pierson Weber, Linnea Esch, Baby Esch due in February; sister, Marmie Bruckman; sister-in-law, Laverne Schreiner; several nieces & nephews.
