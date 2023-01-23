Janet E. Reinsch of Geneva, Nebraska, passed away on January 20, 2023 at Legacy Square in Henderson, Nebraska.
She was the Widow of Wayne Reinsch.
Janet E. Reinsch of Geneva, Nebraska, passed away on January 20, 2023 at Legacy Square in Henderson, Nebraska.
She was the Widow of Wayne Reinsch.
A funeral mass for Janet is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Geneva. A rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. at the Church.
A graveside service will be held in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery following the Funeral Mass.
Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva, Nebraska.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.